Hezbollah said it hit an Israeli tank in south Lebanon on Saturday near a village around five kilometres (three miles) from the border with Israel.

Hezbollah fighters targeted "a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the village of Shamaa with a guided missile, causing it to catch fire", the Iran-backed group said in a statement.



Lebanon's official National News Agency had reported on Saturday morning that Israeli troops "renewed their incursion towards the outskirts" of Shamaa.