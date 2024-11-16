AS TRUMP RETURN LOOMS, CHINAS XI CALLS FOR MORE FREE TRADE

With Donald Trump's imminent return as U.S. president looming over the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said the region should push for more free trade as Asia-Pacific cooperation faces "rising protectionism", according to Chinese state media.

"We should dismantle the high wall that divides the flow of trade, investment, technology and services, and maintain a stable and smooth industrial supply chain," Xi said on Saturday, according to a transcript of the speech published by state television CCTV.

The speech was part of Xi's week-long diplomatic tour of South America that began earlier this week. He arrived in Peru to participate in the APEC summit, which included the inauguration of a Pacific coast megaport. Xi is expected to meet U.S. President Joe Biden for their first talks in seven months later on Saturday.

Xi will head next week to the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he will stay on for a state visit to Brazil as Beijing looks to expand trade and influence on the continent.









