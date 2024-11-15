US lawmaker introduces bill to revoke normal trade relations with China

A U.S. Republican lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday to revoke normal trade relations with China.

"Today, I have introduced the Restoring Trade Fairness Act to stop the Chinese Communist Party from taking advantage of America and to level the playing field for American workers and our allies," Rep. John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said in a statement.

Having permanent normal trade relations with China has failed the US, eroded its manufacturing base and sent jobs to its "foremost adversary," he said.

Last year, he said a bipartisan select committee overwhelmingly agreed that the US must reset its economic relationship with China.

"Today, building on tariffs from the Trump and Biden Administrations, the Restoring Trade Fairness Act will strip China of its permanent normal trade relations with the US, protect our national security, support supply chain resilience and return manufacturing jobs to the US and our allies," he added.

The bill would end Permanent Normal Trade Relations with China and there would be no annual Congressional vote for recertification.