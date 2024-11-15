EU fines Meta €797M for antitrust breach

The European Commission has fined Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, €797 million for violating the EU's antitrust rules.

According to the Commission's statement, Meta was penalized for integrating Facebook Marketplace into its personal social network, Facebook, and imposing unfair trade conditions on other online classified services, violating EU antitrust laws.

The investigation revealed that Meta abused its dominant position in online advertising within the European Economic Area. The integration of Facebook Marketplace into Facebook led to automatic access for all Facebook users, exposing them to Marketplace regularly, which created unfair trade conditions for other online classified service providers.

The decision mandates Meta to cease these practices immediately and refrain from repeating similar violations in the future.