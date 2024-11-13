QATARS EMIR TO VISIT TÜRKIYE ON THURSDAY, TURKISH MINISTER SAYS

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Türkiye on Thursday for high-level meetings, Türkiye 's trade minister said on Wednesday, after Doha said at the weekend it stalled its Gaza mediation efforts for now.

Some analysts believe Türkiye could play some role in mediation since it does not deem the Palestinian group Hamas a terrorist group, and some of its political officials regularly visit Türkiye .

At the weekend, Qatar said it had told Hamas and Israel it will stall efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until they show willingness and seriousness.

"The Qatar Emir will be in Ankara tomorrow (Thursday) anyway. Important talks, a meeting of the high-level strategic council will be held," Trade Minister Omer Bolat told broadcaster tv100 in comments focused on bilateral trade.

Bolat did not mention Qatar's decision nor Hamas in his comments. "We are waiting for a comprehensive trade agreement with Qatar to come into effect...anytime," he added.