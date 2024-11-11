Australia appoints 1st anti-slavery commissioner

Australia on Monday appointed its first anti-slavery commissioner to strengthen efforts aimed at "preventing and responding to modern slavery."

Chris Evans, a former senator and anti-human trafficking activist, will begin a five-year term on Dec. 2, said a statement issued by Attorney General Mark Dreyfus' office.

"Modern slavery deprives victims of their dignity, fundamental rights and freedoms. It encompasses a range of exploitative practices including human trafficking and slavery-like practices such as forced marriage, forced labor, deceptive recruiting and debt bondage," the statement added.

The anti-slavery commissioner will "further" strengthen the work undertaken across government, business and civil society to prevent and respond to modern slavery by supporting victims and survivors, raising community awareness, and helping business address the risk of modern slavery practices in their operations and supply chains, it added.

Earlier in September, the New South Wales anti-slavery commissioner issued a report saying the state has an estimated 16,400 persons in modern slavery. The state administration promptly requested an investigation into the risks of modern slavery for temporary migrant workers.

In the 2023-24 federal budget, the government promised 8 million Australian dollars (approximately $5.2 million) in funding over four years for the new national anti-slavery commissioner.

The establishment of the anti-slavery commissioner fulfills Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's electoral promise to establish an independent commissioner to lead the fight against modern slavery, the statement added.



