EUROPEAN LEADERS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR MOLDOVAS RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT

European leaders expressed on Monday support for Maia Sandu following her re-election as president of Moldova in Sunday's presidential run-off, defeating Alexandr Stoianoglo.

With over 99% of the ballots counted, Sandu led by 54.41% against Stoianoglo's 44.59%, the Central Election Commission said.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Sandu on X, emphasizing that democracy has prevailed over interference and manipulation, referring to claims of Russian interference.

He reaffirmed France's commitment to standing by Moldova on its European path, saying "France will continue to stand by Moldova on its European journey."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on X that she reached out to Sandu, congratulating her on what she termed an "outstanding victory."

Metsola invited Sandu to the European Parliament, highlighting her leadership as pivotal to Moldova's European future and the theme of hope overcoming fear.

The German Foreign Office congratulated Sandu while acknowledging the "challenges" faced during the electoral process, including accusations of vote buying and threats against polling stations.

"The people of Moldova have spoken: A majority wants to continue on the path toward the EU," it said in a statement, and reaffirmed its support, noting the resilience of Moldovans.

European Council President Charles Miche l and EU High Representative Josep Borrell also commended Sandu's victory.

Michel remarked on the reaffirmation of trust in Sandu's leadership, stability, and commitment to a European future.

Borrell praised the Moldovan people's determination to pursue their European aspirations despite "hybrid threats" to their democracy.

The runoff followed an initial round of voting held two weeks ago, in which Sandu, who is viewed as pro-Western, fell short of securing 50% of the ballots needed to win a second term.



