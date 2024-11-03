Ukraine says Russian drone attacks hit infrastructure across multiple regions, including Kyiv

Ukraine said on Sunday that overnight Russian drone attacks in the country struck local infrastructure across multiple regions, including the capital Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that two air alerts were announced in the capital overnight and lasted a total of five-and-a-half hours, during which he said the country's air defenses shot down all drones over the city.

Popko said that falling debris from the downed drones was recorded in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, resulting in no casualties.

In the latter, falling debris damaged road surfaces, lighting poles, and power grids, Popko further said, expressing that windows were also shattered in at least five buildings.

In the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia, the regional military administration said on Telegram that infrastructure in the city of Shostka and nearby rural and urban areas were damaged due to the overnight attack.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defenses downed 66 out of 96 Russian drones launched over Kyiv and the Sumy region, as well as the Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine's claims.



