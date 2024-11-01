U.S. remains fully prepared to defend Israel from Iran: Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reassured his Israeli counterpart of Washington's readiness to defend Tel Aviv against Iran, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

In talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin "reaffirmed that the United States remains fully prepared to defend U.S. personnel, Israel, and partners across the region against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups," according to a Pentagon statement.

The two defense chiefs discussed potential paths toward de-escalating heightened regional tensions and improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which has been under deadly Israeli onslaught for over a year.

The Pentagon said Austin also emphasized U.S. support for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon that would enable civilians on both sides of the country's shared border with Israel to return home safely.

The conversation also covered "steps Israel is taking and should continue to advance" to increase humanitarian aid access to Gaza and prospects for a hostage release agreement coupled with a cease-fire deal.