Turkish police arrest 12 suspects over links to PKK terror group

Turkish police arrested 12 people Wednesday suspected of being members of the PKK terror organization.

The suspects were apprehended in Şırnak province as part of an investigation conducted by the Provincial Police Department for Counter-Terrorism and the Special Operations Branch Directorate.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.