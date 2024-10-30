Saudi Arabia to host Arab-Islamic summit on Nov. 11 to address Israeli assaults

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it will host a joint Arab-Islamic summit on Nov. 11 to address Israeli assaults in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as regional developments.



A Foreign Ministry statement said the planned summit will be a follow-up of a previous summit held in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2023, to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza.



The ministry condemned the continued Israeli "crimes and violations" against Palestinians, as well as the attacks in Lebanon, highlighting the serious risks posed to regional security and stability.



Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 43,160 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.



As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, more than 2,700 people have been killed and more than 12,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.



Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.