North Korea, Russia holds 1st joint IT exhibition as ties grow

North Korea and Russia held their first joint information technology exhibition in Pyongyang since the leaders of both nations agreed to expand ties across various sectors, including defense and IT.

The IT exhibition, which began on Tuesday, was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Andrei Zarenin, Russia's vice minister of digital development, communications, and mass media, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday.

Held at the People's Palace of Culture, the exhibition showcased IT products and scientific achievements developed by educational institutions, research organizations, and companies from both nations.

According to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency, this marks North Korea's first IT event in 18 years since an exhibition in 2006.

The development follows reports that North Korea has deployed troops in Russia to support Moscow in its war with Ukraine.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned that North Korean troops might be deployed to battlefield zones in Ukraine sooner than expected.

Speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by phone, Yoon described the move by Pyongyang as a "grave" situation.

"North Korean forces' deployment in the battlefields in Ukraine could take place at a faster than expected pace, which is a grave situation," Yoon said.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon noted that a "small number" of North Korean troops are already in Russia's Kursk region.















