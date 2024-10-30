Georgia initiates probe into 'alleged falsification' of parliamentary election results

The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia on Wednesday initiated an investigation into what it described as the alleged "falsification" of the results of last weekend's parliamentary election, which the ruling party won but the opposition said was rigged.

A statement by the government body said the decision was taken after an appeal by the Election Administration of Georgia for investigation over claims of "election fraud" a day prior.

The statement said that based on the electoral authority's announcement and information disseminated in mass media, President Salome Zourabichvili "is believed to possess evidence regarding possible falsification of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections."

It said Zourabichvili, who rejected the results and called for mass protests, has been summoned for an interview on Thursday.

The election authority added that it will investigate the remarks voiced by the president, as well as "certain political parties and representatives from election observation missions," and that all who may have information related to the allegations will be questioned.

"Additionally, we would like to inform the public that in order to look into specific offenses identified during the pre-election period and on the election day, law enforcement agencies are actively investigating multiple criminal cases," it added.

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party won about 54% percent of the vote in Saturday's parliamentary election, according to the electoral authority, with its closest competitors, the Coalition for Change and Unity-National Movement, receiving 11% and 10.1% of the vote, respectively.

Georgian Dream officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the party's honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili, have welcomed the results.

But Zourabichvili said she did not recognize the results, claiming Georgians were witnesses to a "Russian special operation." Opposition parties have labeled the election as "stolen."