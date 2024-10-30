Catastrophic floods leave dozens of people dead in Spain

Catastrophic flooding in eastern Spain has left at least 72 people dead, Spain's public broadcaster RTVE reported Wednesday afternoon.

At least 70 people died in the region of Valencia and two others in Castile-La Mancha. In Paiporta, one of the hardest-hit towns, the mayor spoke of "dozens of deaths" due to the storm.

Authorities still have not offered an estimate of the number of those still missing.

The latest death toll comes after an excruciating night of devastating flash floods, caused by the worst storm of the century, comparable only to two others in the 1980s, according to Spain's meteorological agency.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged people to stay vigilant as storms continue to batter the Iberian Peninsula, warning that the weather front is "still wreaking havoc" and that the emergency is far from over.

On Wednesday afternoon, the government of Catalonia activated a red alert in parts of the Barcelona province. Spain's meteorological agency also activated a red alert for areas in Cadiz.

Sanchez called for unity and solidarity, cautioning residents in affected regions, including Valencia, Andalusia, and Extremadura, to avoid travel near ravines and riverbanks and to follow emergency advisories.

He pledged full support, assuring that all state resources-and, if necessary, assistance from the EU-would be provided.

The German government also offered support to Madrid, while EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences, activating satellite support and mobilizing EU Civil Protection resources if needed.

"What we're seeing in Spain is devastating. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the rescue teams," von der Leyen said on X.

Speaking to reporters in the Canary Islands, Spain's King Felipe addressed the flood disaster, voicing concern over the extensive destruction and the ongoing challenges.

He noted that access to some areas remains difficult, leaving the full scope of the damage and potential casualties still uncertain.

Expressing relief that all available resources are in place for authorities and emergency services, he stressed the importance of allowing them to continue their work in a coordinated manner.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Spanish government announced that it would declare the affected area a "catastrophic zone."

- Year's worth of rain falls in just hours

The storm began on Tuesday, dropping a year's worth of rain in hours, causing rivers to quickly burst their banks and even spawning tornadoes.

Roads and towns began to flood, prompting authorities to cut off rail service around Valencia, cancel flights, and eventually ask residents to stay inside by Tuesday night.

However, by the time the government sent emergency alerts asking people to stay indoors or seek high ground, much of the damage had already been done.

As rivers rushed through towns, roads, and neighborhoods, hundreds of people were trapped on the roofs of homes, vehicles, malls, or industrial areas; some were clinging to trees.

Desperate residents turned to social media to ask for rescue after local emergency lines collapsed due to a combination of flooded buildings and the sheer volume of calls.

In Valencia, rescues have continued into Wednesday afternoon. Spain's Defense Ministry deployed around 1,000 members of the armed forces to help with the efforts.

"We couldn't get to the victims when they most needed it," Jose Miguel Basset, head of firefighters in the Valencia province, told Spanish broadcaster RTVE Wednesday morning. "And we still don't have access to all the places that need rescuing."

The Valencia government has opened a specific phone line to report missing persons.

Residents are still urged to avoid any highway travel, and most schools in the autonomous region remain closed.

Meanwhile, the storm system continues to move across the Iberian Peninsula, with much of northeastern and southwestern Spain on weather alerts for heavy rains.







