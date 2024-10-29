Chechen leader Kadyrov says special forces university hit in drone attack

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday that a drone attack struck the Russian Special Forces University in the town of Gudermes early in the morning.

Kadyrov stated in a message on Telegram that the roof of an empty building on the university premises, named after Russian President Vladimir Putin, caught fire and was later extinguished.

"There are no victims or injuries," Kadyrov added, indicating that relevant authorities are investigating the incident and attempting to identify those involved in the attack.

He noted that the university's activities have not been suspended, and all its services are operating as usual.

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over three of the country's border regions, as well as over the Black Sea.

No one has yet taken responsibility for the attack on the university.









