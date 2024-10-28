Zelenskyy submits draft bills to further extend mobilization, martial law in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday submitted two draft bills to parliament to extend mobilization and martial law in the country for another 90 days.

The status of the two bills was updated on the online portal of the Verkhovna Rada, the country's parliament, indicating that they were received.

If signed into law, the bills will extend Ukraine's mobilization and martial law until Feb. 7, 2025.

Zelenskyy first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched what it describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The measures have been extended many times since then.