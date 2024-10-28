SPANISH MIDFIELDER RODRI WINS BALLON DOR FOR BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD

 Contact Us
Spanish midfielder Rodri wins Ballon d'Or for best player in the world

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, France Football has announced. The 28-year-old this year helped Spain win the European Championship and lifted the Premier League trophy for a fourth consecutive season with City.

Reuters SPORTS
Published October 29,2024
Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Brazil's Vinicius Jr and England's Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid, to the prestigious prize.

Rodri, a first-time winner of the award, was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season. He was also named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.

The 28-year-old Madrid native is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960).