The social media platform X has suspended the Hebrew-language account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The account was suspended with a note that said: "X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules."

The account was opened late Saturday following Israel's strikes on Iran.

In February, Meta removed Facebook and Instagram accounts linked with Khamenei over his support for the Palestinian group Hamas following its Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.