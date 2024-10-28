Ukraine says ready to invite Russia to second peace summit

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign affairs, Andrii Sybiha speaks during political consultations with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperations, Ronald Lamola (not seen) in Pretoria on October 28, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday his country is ready to invite representatives of Russia to the second peace summit to end the war in Ukraine.

"I confirmed to minister (Ronald Lamola) directly that Ukraine is ready to invite representatives of Russia to the second global peace summit,'' Sybiha told reporters at a news briefing in the capital Pretoria alongside South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola.

The first Ukraine peace summit was held in Switzerland in June, and Russia was not invited.

Sybiha is visiting South Africa for political consultations and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Last month, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said his country is preparing to convene a second summit in November, without specifying a date.

Sybiha said he was in South Africa to give a signal to boost bilateral relations that are mutually beneficial. He said on Sunday he spoke with the business community in the country and there is a huge potential.

He said Ukraine shares with South Africa concerns on the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, and other conflicts on the continent, adding that stability is crucial in the region.

Sybiha denied claims that Ukrainian troops are involved in African conflicts. "Ukraine does not interfere in other countries' affairs, and accusations against Ukraine are groundless. We have our own war, and we don't want to import or expand it, we want to put an end to Russian aggression, that's it,'' he said.

"We are also concerned by Russia's illegal criminal activity of Wagner mercenaries in Sahel; they are not bringing security to the region, they export instability, and only bring death, destruction and chaos,'' he added.

Sybiha said he is looking forward to South Africa's presidency of the G20 in December, hoping that Ukraine will be in focus.