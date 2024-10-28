Türkiye welcomes peaceful conclusion of parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan

Türkiye on Monday welcomed the peaceful conclusion of Uzbekistan's parliamentary elections held on Sunday.

"We are pleased that the Oliy Majlis elections in Uzbekistan, held on 27 October 2024, have been concluded peacefully," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Observers from Türkiye were among international delegations monitoring the elections, according to the ministry.

It also conveyed hopes that the election results would benefit "brotherly Uzbekistan."

On Sunday, voters in Uzbekistan cast their ballots to elect the country's 150-member lower house of the Oliy Majlis, or parliament.

Uzbekistan's ruling party is leading the country's parliamentary election, the head of the country's election authority said on Monday.