PKK supporters display Israeli flag during Cologne protest

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization displayed an Israeli flag during a protest in the German city of Cologne on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media shows protesters waving terrorist group's banners near the city's central train station, with some individuals carrying Israeli flags.

Other videos purportedly show protesters attacking nearby Turkish citizens, and German police reportedly did not intervene.

The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many criticizing both the attacks and the lack of police response.

Last Wednesday's PKK terror attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the Turkish capital Ankara killed five people and injured 22 others.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.