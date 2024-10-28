NKorea sending troops to Russia is 'threat to global peace': EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday warned that the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia in its war in Ukraine threatened global peace.

"The security of Europe and East-Asia are interlinked. North Korean soldiers are deployed to support Russia's war of aggression. It's a grave escalation in this war and a threat to global peace. We will respond together with our like-minded partners," von der Leyen said on X after a phone call with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.









