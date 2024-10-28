Israeli Cabinet discusses 2nd strike on Iran following drone attack near Netanyahu’s home

Israel's Security Cabinet met for hours on Sunday night to deliberate a possible second military strike on Iran, following a drone attack that struck the Caesarea residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Oct. 19, according to Israel's Channel 13.

Although the drone, launched from Lebanon, hit a bedroom window, neither Netanyahu nor his family were present at the time, Israeli media reported.

Security officials told Cabinet ministers during the meeting that Israel's latest response to Iran did not include retaliation for the drone strike, hinting at further action. The Cabinet discussed several potential responses, with a decision expected soon, Channel 13 reported.

Early Saturday, Israeli forces carried out a four-hour operation against Iranian targets, reportedly targeting Iran's missile production facilities and air defense systems.

Israel's security establishment expects Iran to respond but believes Tehran has yet to decide on a course of action. According to the channel, Iran may also be weighing external attacks as part of its response, possibly after consultations with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In related developments, Israel reportedly faces challenges countering Hezbollah's drones, which have caused injuries and casualties among Israeli forces.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 43,000 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, more than 2,700 people have been killed and more than 12,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.