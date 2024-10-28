Erdoğan: Türkiye’s developing relations with BRICS no alternative to its existing engagements

Türkiye's developing ties with the BRICS group are not an alternative to its existing engagements, the Turkish president said on Monday.

"Our developing relations with BRICS are by no means, and can never be, an alternative to our existing engagements. We are not changing course. On the contrary, we are striving to claim our rightful place in the changing global system with a Türkiye-centered approach," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye takes its place on all such platforms as a longtime NATO ally and a country seeking full EU membership, he added.

He stressed that his country goes "wherever its interests lie, and it develops cooperation in whatever direction its benefits require."

Underlining that they have not turned their backs on the East while strengthening relations with the West, Erdoğan said: "We are taking steps not in the direction others have drawn for us, but according to our own interests and free will."

"The main backbone of our foreign policy is the Türkiye axis. Türkiye's national interests, security sensitivities, and economic and trade interests stand above everything else. These are our most fundamental priorities," he said.

Erdoğan stressed that there is significant potential for cooperation with the countries on the BRICS platform.

"We believe that strengthening our relations with BRICS, which includes 30% of the world's land mass, 45% of its population, 40% of global oil production, 25% of goods exports, and two-fifths of global trade, and which has become an economic attraction center at the global level-ranking among the world's top 10 largest economies-will benefit Türkiye in every way."

Erdoğan last week attended a summit in Russia of BRICS-representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus several other countries-as an invited guest.

- Ankara terror attack

In the wake of last week's terrorist PKK attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, which killed five people and injured 22 others, Türkiye has hit over 470 targets and neutralized 213 terrorists, said the president.

Türkiye "crumpled up messages" intended to be conveyed by the terrorist attack on the Turkish defense firm, he stressed.

"We cannot, and will not, receive any message from terrorism, blood-stained murderers, brainwashed puppets, or the patrons who use them," said Erdoğan.

"This terror attack, I say this very clearly, is a sign of panic, anxiety, exhaustion, and desperation," he added, apparently referring to the growing success of Turkish security operations targeting the terrorist PKK.

"While we continue our operations against terrorists with utmost precision, we will absolutely not waver from our goal of a terror-free Türkiye," he asserted.

On the country's booming defense production and exports, Erdoğan said Türkiye will "decisively" continue its leaps in the defense industry, "which is the source of pride for our country in the world."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.









