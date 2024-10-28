Death toll from Typhoon Trami jumps to 100 in Philippines

Rescuers dug through mud and debris in the northern Philippines to look for dozens of missing people as the death toll from Typhoon Trami climbed to 100, authorities said Monday.

Locally known as "Kristine," the tropical storm that struck the Philippines last week, is among the worst to hit the country this year, displacing over 5.7 million people, and submerging hundreds of villages in swaths of the northern Philippines, daily Manila Times reported, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

According to the council, at least 36 people remain missing.

Bicol Region is the hardest hit, where 38 deaths, mostly due to drowning, have been reported.

Hundreds of residents in Camarines Sur are still trapped on roofs and the upper floors of their homes.

Divers launched a search operation on Sunday for a family of seven at Taal Lake in Batangas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the authorities to put all efforts in place to help those affected by the floods.