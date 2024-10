A man casts his ballot at a polling station to vote in Bulgaria's general election in Sofia on October 27, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party won a parliamentary election on Sunday with 26.08% of the votes, according to preliminary results from the state election commission based on a partial vote count.

The reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party came second with 14.76%, the commission website showed on Monday morning after counting more than 82% of the votes.

The ultra-nationalist Revival party came third with 13.8%.