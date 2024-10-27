South Korea expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attack on Iran

Iranians drive past an anti-Israel billboard depicting Iran's recent missile attack on Israel and a sentence reading in Persian 'If you want war, we are the master of war', at the Enghelab square in Tehran, Iran, 26 October 2024. (EPA Photo)

South Korea on Sunday expressed "deep concern" over recent Israeli attack on Iran and called for a diplomatic solution to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, local media said.

"Our government expresses deep concern over the series of tension-escalating acts, including Israel's attack on Iran," Yonhap News Agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong as saying.

Lee called on all parties to seek diplomatic solutions to the current situation and stop attacks and retaliation.

Israel on Saturday said it had carried out a four-hour assault on Iran, with Tehran stating that it had successfully repelled "attempts by the Zionist entity to attack some points in Tehran and across the country."

According to the Iranian military, the Israeli strikes killed four soldiers.

This attack followed Iran's launch of over 180 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1, which Tehran described as "retaliation" for the assassinations of top leaders of Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Iran had previously warned that any Israeli attack would be met with a "harsher response."

















