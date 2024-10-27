Nations warn Israel over proposed UNRWA ban, citing risk to Gaza aid

Seven major countries, including the UK and France, issued a warning to Israel on Sunday about proposed legislation that would effectively ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating, citing potential "devastating consequences" for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Foreign ministers from Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the UK issued a joint statement expressing "grave concern" over the Israeli parliament's or Knesset's consideration of bills that would revoke UNRWA's privileges and immunities and prohibit the UN agency's presence in Israel.

The ministers emphasized UNRWA's critical role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank, including education, health care, and fuel distribution.

"We urge the Israeli Government to abide by its international obligations, keep the reserve privileges and immunities of UNRWA untouched and live up to its responsibility to facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms as well as the provision of sorely needed basic services to the civilian population," it said.

The statement also highlighted the UN agency's efforts to address concerns about alleged employee affiliations with "terrorist organizations."

The statement also urged the agency to prioritize further reforms and align activities with its mandate while maintaining external monitoring and support for the process.