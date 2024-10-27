8 killed, 25 injured as Israeli jets launch fresh airstrike on Lebanon’s Sidon

Eight people were killed and 25 others injured in a new Israeli airstrike in Sidon in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said the attack targeted a home in Haret Saida town in Sidon. A child was among the victims, the broadcaster said.

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,650 people have been killed and over 12,300 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.





