5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye’s southern Adana province

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 27,2024
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Kozan district in Türkiye's southern Adana province at 8.07 pm local time on Sunday, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake struck at a depth of 20.13 kilometers (12.4 miles) and was felt in surrounding provinces, AFAD reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to assess the situation. "There are no reports of any adverse situations at this time," Yerlikaya said.