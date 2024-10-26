 Contact Us
Tehran claims Israeli jets did not breach Iranian airspace

Iranian military leaders stated that Israeli jets did not enter Iran's airspace, instead launching long-range missiles at targets near the Iraq border, as reported by state media.

DPA WORLD
Published October 26,2024
Iranian military leaders have claimed that Israeli jets did not breach the country's airspace when they carried out strikes early on Saturday.

Rather, Israel's air force fired long-range missiles at targets in Iran near the border with Iraq, according to a statement from the Iranian general staff which was reported by state media.

In the process, radar stations were hit. The generals said that damage was "limited and minor."

The general staff also reiterated that Iran reserves the right "to an appropriate response at an appropriate time."

In the statement, Iran's military also emphasized the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon "to prevent the killing of defenceless and oppressed people."