Tehran claims Israeli jets did not breach Iranian airspace

Published October 26,2024
Iranian military leaders have claimed that Israeli jets
did not breach the country's airspace
when they carried out strikes early on Saturday.
Rather, Israel's air force fired long-range missiles at targets in Iran
near the border with Iraq
, according to a statement from the Iranian general staff which was reported by state media.
In the process, radar stations were hit. The generals
said that damage was "limited and minor."
The general staff
also reiterated that Iran reserves the right "to an appropriate response at an appropriate time."
In the statement, Iran
's military also emphasized the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza
and Lebanon
"to prevent the killing of defenceless and oppressed people."