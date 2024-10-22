Türkiye, Latvia to strengthen defense industry cooperation

Türkiye and Latvia will strengthen their defense industry cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday.

"We will strengthen our cooperation in this field with tangible projects," Fidan said in a news conference alongside his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze in Ankara.

Regarding the fight against terrorism, Fidan said: "Notably in the fight against FETO (terrorist organization), I would like to express once again our expectation for stronger cooperation and taking concrete steps."

He highlighted Türkiye's resolve to "decisively" continue its fight against the group involved in the 2016 defeated coup in the country.

Expressing Ankara's appreciation for Riga's support of Türkiye's EU accession process, Fidan said membership in the 27-member bloc is a "strategic goal" for Türkiye.

Stressing that Türkiye has a political will to develop relations with the EU in a "constructive" and "result-oriented" manner, he underlined the expectation from the union to exhibit a clear attitude.

Fidan also called for an end to Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Israel, by killing civilians, cannot reach peace and security," Fidan said, adding that the international community must support Palestinian efforts to establish their own state in their own land, to establish peace in Israel and the entire Middle East.



