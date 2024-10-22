Erdoğan: We have never bowed to anti-democratic forces and terrorist organizations

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Expanded Provincial Chairpersons Meeting at the AK Party's headquarters.

Here are the key points from Erdoğan's speech:

"Since November 3, 2002, when we came to power with the Anatolian revolution, we have been running tirelessly, with the principle of 'one who runs with love does not tire,' working day and night without rest. We have been fighting a sincere battle to carry the trust placed in us by the people with honor and dignity, without staining it in the slightest.



Thanks to God, we have never done anything that would embarrass our nation. There were times when we stood against coup plotters who aimed to destroy the national will. There were times when we put our lives on the line against bloodthirsty terrorist organizations. There were times when we stood up to the elites who saw themselves as the owners of the country. There were times when we fought against bureaucratic oligarchy.



There were times when we showed the imperialists and their proxies that this country is not without a guardian. We have never bowed to tutelage, mafia, gangs, terrorist organizations, injustice, lawlessness, or the anti-democratic forces that act as guardians of the status quo.



Those who brainwashed the children of our nation under the guise of service and charity have met the same disgraceful end as other devilish figures in history. Despite all our efforts, these traitors unfortunately managed to escape Turkish justice by clinging to their masters' coattails.



They left this world without being held accountable for the crimes they committed, the rights they violated, the young minds they corrupted, and the blood of martyrs they spilled. However, they will not escape divine justice."







