Power restored to half of Cuban capital after nationwide blackout

Electricity was restored to half of Havana on Monday following a four-day nationwide blackout, the Cuban capital's power company reported.

"Around 50 percent of clients" now have power, the electricity company said in a report published by state-run news portal Cubadebate.

Power went out for the island's 10 million people on Friday after the collapse of the nation's largest coal-fired power plant crippled the grid, according to the head of electricity supply at the energy ministry, Lazaro Guerra. The electricity supply failed again across the country on Saturday morning.

The arrival of tropical storm Oscar late Sunday did not facilitate the restoration of power. The storm´s heavy rains and winds impacted millions of Cubans already facing days without power.

Cuban officials declared an "energy emergency," suspending schools and non-essential public services.

After some people took to the streets to protest the blackout, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a video posted on X that they are working to alleviate the situation but warned that "we are not going to allow acts of vandalism and much less alter the tranquility of our people."

The government has said that electricity is expected to be restored to most of the country by the end of Monday.

The grim electrical situation has worsened the already dire situation of residents who are struggling with high inflation and shortages of food, medicine, fuel and water.

Diaz-Canel has blamed the U.S. imposed trade embargo for the blackouts, saying it has made acquiring fuel for power stations very difficult. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also said on X that "if the embargo is lifted, there will be no blackouts."