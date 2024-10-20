BRAZILS LULA CANCELS TRIP TO BRICS SUMMIT ON MEDICAL ADVICE

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday canceled his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit, following medical advice to temporarily avoid long-haul flights after hurting his head in an accident at home.

In a statement, the presidential office said Lula, who was initially scheduled to depart at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, will now participate in the BRICS meeting via videoconference.

The diplomatic forum founded 15 years ago by major emerging markets Brazil, Russia, India, China has since expanding to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a medical report issued by the Sirio Libanes Hospital in Brasilia, Lula "was advised to avoid long-distance air travel but is otherwise able to carry out his regular duties."

The report added that had Lula suffered a laceration to the "occipital region" in the back of his head.


























