Malaysian premier condemns killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces.

In a statement on X, Anwar said Malaysia mourns the loss of a "fighter and defender of the Palestinian people."

"Malaysia strongly condemned the killing, and it was clear that the regime's attempt to undermine the demand for release would not succeed. Malaysia insists that the international community reject Israel's barbarity and that the ongoing massacre of Palestinians must be stopped immediately," he said in his post written in local language.

Anwar said the international community failed to ensure peace and justice were upheld as the situation is worsening in the region. Despite internatinal outcy, Israel continues its air and ground attacks both in Lebanon and Gaza.

The Israeli army said Thursday it killed Sinwar in a military operation in Gaza. Hamas on Friday confirmed its leader's death on the frontlines, calling him a "hero who fought the Israeli forces until his last breath."









