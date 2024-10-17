U.S. sanctions Russian, Chinese actors over drone production to attack Ukraine

The U.S. sanctioned three organizations and one person based in Russia and China for the development and production of drones allegedly used in Russia's war on Ukraine.

The sanctioned entities are Chinese-based Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co., and Russia-based Limited Liability Company Trading House Vector, according to the Treasury Department.

Russia's Garpiya series long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "has been deployed by Russia in its brutal war against Ukraine, destroying critical infrastructure and causing mass casualties," the department said in a statement.

It added that the drones were designed and developed by Chinese-based experts, and were produced at Chinese-based factories in collaboration with Russian defense firms before being sent to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"While the United States previously imposed sanctions on PRC (People's Republic of China) entities providing critical inputs to Russia's military-industrial base, these are the first U.S. sanctions imposed on PRC entities directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms," it said.

Bradley Smith, acting under secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said Russia "increasingly" relies on the expertise of foreign professionals and imports of sophisticated technologies to sustain its weapons program and advance its military campaign against Ukraine.

"We will continue to disrupt the networks that enable Russia's acquisition and use of these advanced weapons," he added.