RUSSIA SAYS ZELENSKIYS VICTORY PLAN MIGHT LEAD TO DIRECT CONFLICT BETWEEN RUSSIA AND NATO, TASS REPORTS

Russia says Zelenskiy's 'victory plan' might lead to direct conflict between Russia and NATO, TASS reports
The Kremlin warned on Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's "victory plan" could escalate tensions, increasing the risk of direct conflict between Russia and NATO, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
