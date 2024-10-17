Russia claims its forces took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Thursday that its forces have taken control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, where Moscow has made advances and seized several areas in recent months, including the key city of Vuhledar.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement that its forces have captured Maksymilianivka, a village about 8 kilometers (almost 5 miles) east of Kurakhove which houses a thermal power station.

The city is about 34 kilometers (21 miles) south of Pokrovsk, a major front in Russia's offensive in the Donetsk region.

Russia has frequently reported gains in recent months as it continues its offensive in Donetsk, with increased clashes with Ukrainian forces on the front lines near Pokrovsk.

The city serves as a key logistics hub for Ukraine's army in the Donetsk region, which borders Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the claim, and independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing armed conflict.









