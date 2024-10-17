 Contact Us
NATO must boost support to Ukraine to pressure Russia, British defence minister says

British Defence Minister John Healey emphasized the need for NATO to enhance its support for Ukraine to increase pressure on Russia and ensure Ukraine's success in the ongoing conflict. Speaking ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Healey stated, "The defense of Europe starts in Ukraine," and asserted that it is a duty to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 17,2024
"We must do everything we can to step up our support for Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, to put more pressure on Russia to ensure that Ukraine can prevail, because the defence of Europe starts in Ukraine," Healey said before a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"We owe them that duty to stand with them as long as it takes," he said.