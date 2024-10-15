Zelensky says Ukraine will present its ‘victory plan’ to European partners

Ukraine will present its "victory plan" to urge Moscow to end the nearly three-year war to all "our European partners," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

"This week, we will present our strategy to compel Russia to a just end to the war to all our European partners.

"Of course, the Victory Plan will also be made public—along with the first response we received from our partners," said Zelensky on X.

He said the deputy prime minister presented a report on discussions that took place in Washington and other capitals at the team level, emphasizing the geopolitical aspects of the "victory plan," a blueprint aimed at ending the war with Russia that continues since February 2022.

Ukrainian army continues working "closely" with partners on the plan's military components, the Ukrainian leader said, adding: "And we, all of us in Ukraine, really need maximum support."