UNHCR honors 5 women at Nansen Refugee Award ceremony for pioneering advocacy work

The 2024 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award ceremony took place Monday in Geneva, honoring five trailblazing women for their advocacy on behalf of refugees.

Opening the ceremony, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi emphasized the critical need for collective efforts in supporting refugees. Grandi thanked countries such as Türkiye and Egypt for their role in assisting displaced populations and highlighted the challenges faced by over 123 million people forced to flee their homes worldwide.

The global laureate, Sister Rosita Milesi, a Brazilian nun, lawyer, and social worker, was recognized for her four decades of commitment to refugee rights. Over the years, she has personally assisted thousands of displaced individuals in Brazil, shaping public policy and helping them access legal support, health care, and job opportunities, according to the UNHCR.

In addition to Milesi, four regional winners were celebrated for their contributions.

For Africa, Maimouna Ba, an activist from Burkina Faso, was honored for her work in helping over 100 displaced children return to school and empowering 400 women to gain financial independence.

For Europe, Jin Davod, a Syrian refugee and social entrepreneur originally from Raqqa, was recognized for founding Peace Therapist, an online platform that connects trauma survivors with licensed therapists. She created the platform after taking refuge in Türkiye.

For the Middle East and North Africa, Nada Fadol, a Sudanese refugee, was celebrated for mobilizing aid for hundreds of families seeking safety in Egypt.

For Asia-Pacific, Deepti Gurung, a Nepalese activist, was recognized for her campaign to reform citizenship laws, enabling thousands of stateless individuals to gain citizenship.

The UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award, established in 1954, honors individuals and organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to improving the lives of refugees worldwide.



