Pro-Palestine protest held ahead of Italy-Israel match in Udine

In Italy, prior to the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between the national football teams of Italy and Israel, a pro-Palestine demonstration took place. The match, held in Udine, saw the home team Italy defeat Israel 4-1 amidst protests and heightened security measures.

Thousands gathered in Piazza Repubblica in Udine's city center, voicing their opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza and ongoing attacks in Lebanon. Demonstrators protested the Israeli national team while holding Palestinian flags and signs reading "Free Palestine," "Stop the Genocide," and "Italy-Israel match result = Defeat of Humanity."

Organizers estimated that around 3,000 people participated in the march, which concluded peacefully.

Meanwhile, Italian security forces implemented extensive measures at the Bluenergy Stadium where the match was held. It was reported that Italian police subjected every vehicle and individual entering the stadium to strict anti-terrorism checks.

Additionally, at the start of the Italy-Israel match, while national anthems were played, some Italian fans at the Bluenergy Stadium were seen booing the Israeli anthem, while others responded with applause.