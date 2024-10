Hezbollah targets Israeli bulldozers, Merkava tanks with missiles

Anadolu Agency WORLD Published October 15,2024

Hezbollah announced that it targeted 3 Israeli bulldozers, 2 Merkava tanks with missiles in Ramyah town of southern Lebanon, resulting in 'casualties'.