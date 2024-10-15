Council of Europe urges Denmark to employ more Muslims in education, law enforcement

The Council of Europe on Tuesday recommended Denmark to employ more Muslims in academic institutions and law enforcement authorities, according to local media.

The international human rights group urged Denmark to carry out a national action plan against racism, which should lead to a greater "proportion of employees with Muslim and other minority backgrounds in the professions of law enforcement officers and teachers."

According to national broadcaster DR, the council also recommended that the action plan must "prevent anti-Muslim racism and discrimination."

The previous Danish government initiated an action plan against racism in 2022 after getting a consensus from the parliament. It has been now two years since the start of the action plan.

The Council of Europe's recommendations come in light of recent reports highlighting the challenges faced by Muslims in Denmark.

The European Islamophobia Report 2022 identified Denmark, along with France and Austria, as one of the most challenging countries for Muslims.

A 2018 report from the Danish National Police revealed that more than half of the 112 recorded religiously motivated hate crimes in Denmark targeted Muslims.