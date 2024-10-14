 Contact Us
News World

Russian defense minister arrives in Beijing for talks with Chinese military leadership

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov arrived in Beijing on Monday for official talks with China's military leadership, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations amid geopolitical tensions. His visit included a ceremonial welcome and a tribute at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 14,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTER ARRIVES IN BEIJING FOR TALKS WITH CHINESE MILITARY LEADERSHIP

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov arrived in Beijing on Monday for an official visit.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, Belousov will engage in a series of discussions with China's military and military-political leadership.

Belousov was welcomed with an official ceremony by his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun. Following the welcoming ceremony, Belousov paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The visit underscores the strengthened partnership between China and Russia as both nations push back against US-led sanctions and geopolitical maneuvers with Russia facing sanctions and diplomatic isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.