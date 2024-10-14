Russian defense minister arrives in Beijing for talks with Chinese military leadership

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov arrived in Beijing on Monday for an official visit.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, Belousov will engage in a series of discussions with China's military and military-political leadership.

Belousov was welcomed with an official ceremony by his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun. Following the welcoming ceremony, Belousov paid tribute by laying a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The visit underscores the strengthened partnership between China and Russia as both nations push back against US-led sanctions and geopolitical maneuvers with Russia facing sanctions and diplomatic isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.



