NATO begins two-week nuclear exercise with 60 aircraft across Europe

NATO on Monday launched its annual nuclear exercise, Steadfast Noon, involving 2,000 military personnel from eight airbases and over 60 aircraft, including fighter jets capable of carrying U.S. nuclear warheads. The exercise is scheduled to continue for two weeks, according to a statement from the alliance.

"Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Allied security," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated. "Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies."

This year's drills include flights primarily over Belgium and the Netherlands, with additional maneuvers in the airspace of Denmark, the UK, and the North Sea. Dutch F-35A fighter aircraft were also confirmed as ready to perform nuclear roles.

NATO's statement recalled the Washington Summit declaration, affirming that "the fundamental purpose of NATO's nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression." It further emphasized that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance."



