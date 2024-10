US Vice President Harris in 'excellent health' - medical report

The Office of the Vice President released a detailed report from her physician, Joshua Simmons, on Saturday. In it, he lists the results of various tests from Harris' most recent health check-up in April, along with information about the 59-year-old's medical history.

The doctor's report is significantly shorter than those of her 81-year-old boss, President Joe Biden, who has consistently made headlines in recent years with long lists of age-related ailments.



It is a peculiarity of US politics that presidents regularly disclose the state of their health. While there is no legal requirement for this, it has become the norm.



It is also standard practice for presidential candidates to provide insight into their health.



Simmons wrote that Harris "possesses the physical and mental resiliency" to fulfil all the tasks of the presidency and that her tests showed no abnormalities.



The US Army colonel and physician said that Harris has suffered from allergies and hives in the past, but that this has improved significantly with treatment.



Harris is slightly near-sighted and therefore wears contact lenses, the reported noted, while the only surgery she has had was an appendectomy when she was 3 years old.



She exercises daily, has a healthy diet, does not smoke and only drinks alcohol in moderation.



Harris' Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump, is 78 and facing questions about his mental and physical fitness.



However, Trump has not yet released details of his health during this election campaign - only a very brief medical update after the assassination attempt on him in mid-July.