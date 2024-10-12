ERDOĞAN: GAZA GENOCIDE TAKES ITS PLACE AMONG HUMANITYS HISTORIC SHAMES

"Israel's aggressiveness cannot be ignored; we're monitoring their actions and potential steps toward Türkiye with our intelligence agency," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters on Saturday.



"Those who stand with Zionist terrorist organization called Israel' will carry marks of this shame (genocide in Gaza) for generations," Erdoğan said in a statement.

"Israel is the most direct threat to regional and global peace, those tasked with safeguarding world peace must put an end to this threat," Erdoğan pointed out.

"Israel not only targeting stability of Palestine, Lebanon but also seeking to spread unrest to surrounding region," Erdoğan underlined.

"Gaza genocide takes place before everyone's eyes, takes its place among 'humanity's historic shames," Erdoğan stressed in his comments.







