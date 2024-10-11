Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye sealed a narrow win Friday against Montenegro in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.

In the first half of the game, neither team was able to score a goal at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadium.

Irfan Can Kahveci replaced Yunus Akgun in the 62nd minute and scored the winning goal with a close-range finish in the 69th minute.

Iceland drew 2-2 with Wales at Reykjavik's Laugardalsvollur stadium in another Group B4 match.

The Turkish national team lead the group with seven points, Wales are second with five and Iceland are third with four points.

Montenegro are at the bottom of the table without a point.

Hungary were held to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at Budapest's Puskas Arena in another Friday clash.

Roland Sallai broke the deadlock from close range for Hungary and Zsolt Nagy assisted Sallai in the 32nd minute.

In the 79th minute, Virgil van Dijk picked up a second yellow card as he broke down Kevin Csoboth.

Denzel Dumfries scored on a header to level the League A Group 3 match four minutes later.

Germany are atop Group A3 with seven points ahead of the Netherlands, who collected five points.

Hungary are third with two points and Bosnia & Herzegovina are fourth with one point.






